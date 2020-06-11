Do you have a place to stand? Somewhere you can feel safe and secure? When the storms crash around you; when they shake the very foundation of your soul, do you have something solid to hold on to? If you don’t, you are just twirling in the wind, adrift to your own devices at the mercy of the storm. Sounds like the world today, doesn’t it? Empty, devoid of purpose, and full of fear.
How can you find a safe place to stand? Is there anywhere in this world? The only one I have found is inside the circle of the love, peace and hope formed by our God, his Son Jesus Christ, and God’s indwelling spirit. Working together, they hold fast against the storms of the world. Hate, fear, pandemics, war, riots, prejudice, and all manner of evil can rage around us. Within this circle, you stand protected. Within this circle, ALL lives matter to the One who created each of us.
There, you stand upon the timeless truths from the Bible. Wrapped in their promises, you are comforted against all the world can throw at you. You will find redemption, forgiveness, courage, love, acceptance, and compassion.
But, you say, I have my family, my work and my home, to love and depend upon. Although they are indeed blessings, all these can fail you. People die or leave, you can lose or be unable to do your job, your home can be destroyed or taken from you.
There is but One that loves you unfailingly, will never leave you, and can never be torn down or lost. This is the One who created you, who loves you no matter what, and will never forsake you. That is our everlasting, heavenly Father, God.
Even the cold blackness of death will have no hold on you, standing in this place. For He has promised, through belief in the gift of His son, that your life will go on, even after you leave this earth.
It is Christ’s redemption and forgiveness on which we must stand. In His arms, you will find stability and unending love. This solid foundation gives meaning to our lives; the bedrock upon which it needs to be built. Though you may be shaken by the storms of life, you will never be broken.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
