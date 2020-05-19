Who do I vote for? Is he conservative enough? Is he liberal enough? Where does he stand on my pet issues? There are lots of questions, countless people volunteering advice, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the ads, signs, and misinformation on the internet. But in the 2020 election, the best approach may be to ignore all the partisan noise and focus on fundamentals. Don’t worry so much about whether or not a candidate caters to your pet peeves or is favored by the people in your social circle. Instead focus on the basic qualifications to be president.
A president does not have to be perfect. But there are a few fundamentals. Truth matters. Character matters. Decency matters. If a candidate lacks even one of these virtues, he or she is not qualified to lead our country.
Before you vote, here are a few critical questions to ponder. Which candidate can you best depend on to speak truth to the American people? Which candidate is the more honest and likely to be guided by constitutional restraints? Which candidate has more empathy for the less fortunate?
Keep It Simple, Silly (K.I.S.S.). Ignore the noise. The candidate worthy of your vote is the one who has the three critical virtues - truth, character and decency.
Frank Butcher
Lynchburg
