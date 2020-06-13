• Concerning the woke New Yorker that was surprised that Robert E Lee High hasn’t had a name change (Letters, June 11). I’m wondering if 57 years ago this social justice warrior fought to get the high school renamed? I bet not. Not new news who Lee was, I feel sure it was covered in history in ‘63. The school was founded in 1928, but now the name is offensive? Living in New York doesn’t mean you have to emulate the other citizens of that state.
James Connealy (Class of 65)
Baytown
• Several suggestions came to mind, but here is one to consider: Stay In New York and start a project to change the name of the Statue of Liberty. There are many possibilities. Perhaps you will have the same luck as changing the name of REL here in Baytown.
D.H. Fulcher (Class of 1953)
Baytown
