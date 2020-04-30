The four-week statewide stay-at-home order expires today, and the Texas economy will take another step toward reopening tomorrow. The move comes as Texas and other states process a record-high surge in jobless claims and as food banks have seen a major demand spike.
Yet, Texas ranks near the bottom per capita in coronavirus testing. Thus, there are many more cases than we know about because only a small fraction of us have been tested. In fact, only those with the strongest symptoms qualified for testing until recently.
So reopening the state is tricky. If it turns out to be too soon, we could end up right back where we are, with businesses no better off and more lives lost.
The good news is the strategy of social distancing and closing some businesses seems to have worked, as projections of COVID-19 fatalities are falling short of early forecasts.
However, Texans are now faced with a multitude of decisions about what they should and should not do to protect their health, their livelihoods and their neighbors.
Is it safe now to join the crowds at the beach or eat at a restaurant? To visit the elderly parents? To visit a reopened business? In many cases, the less-than-satisfying answer from the experts is: It depends.
There will never be a perfect amount of protection. Everybody has to decide what risk they’re willing to tolerate. The virus remains a long-term foe and everyone still needs to use their best judgment.
The question on everyone’s mind is this: when can we return to normal? Like the days and weeks after 9/11, it feels like something has changed forever, but it is still too early to be sure.
In the meantime, we must gradually open Texas in a way that restores people’s livelihoods while prioritizing the health and safety of Texans.
That requires all Texans doing their part.
Just as Texans united to slow the spread of the virus by staying home and practicing proper social distancing and hygiene guidelines, we need all Texans to work together to reopen Texas. — David Bloom
