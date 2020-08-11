The 1800s belonged to steamboats and sailing ships but by the time the 20th century rolled around, ship builders started making boats with new-fangled gasoline engines. This was significant for several reasons. After its destruction by the 1900 hurricane, Galveston’s importance as a shipping center was lost to Houston. While Galveston was at the foot of the bay and easily accessible by sailboat, Houston was at the end of a long and twisting bayou. It was unusual for boats to sail on the bayou, and when they did, it was noteworthy. The Houston Post reported in 1906 that “The oyster boat Josey got tired of waiting for a tug to come up and take it down the channel yesterday and so it pulled out down the channel, using its own sails.”
Steamboats were used extensively on the ship channel in the 1800s but were phased out for a variety of reasons. Gasoline and diesel engines were more efficient, didn’t have the danger of boiler explosions, and it was easier and faster to fill a fuel tank than to load and store firewood on board. Gasoline boats were easier to maneuver than sailboats and although they didn’t require the same skills, they did require skills and expense in other areas such as engine maintenance. Tow boats could pull a barge carrying dozens of tons of cargo and sailboats couldn’t. The last working schooner built here was the Ray, built on Double Bayou in 1909. By 1920 there were only fourteen schooners still working in the entire the bay system, down from a yearly average of 150 between 1870 and 1900 and they were all gone by 1924.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.