As a REL graduate and Gander letterman, I vehemently oppose the renaming of Robert E Lee High School. The woke counterculture seems to forget that it was REL that was the cement that glued three towns – East Baytown, Goose Creek, Pelly - together to make Baytown.
Revisionists are always mistakenly trying to put actions in the past in terms of today’s prism. Think of the other school names in Baytown which need to be changed. Following the woke mentality, the name of the capital would have to be changed. Change the name of REL - hah. You would cease to have a historical designation and one might as well take a chainsaw to the Baytown oak.
