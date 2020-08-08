I stand corrected on my previous letter. Update: I drove by the post office and lo and behold their is a new mailbox in place. I seriously doubt that my complaints had anything to do with it. I expect the old one was taken out in preparation for the new install. That said, I am so pleased that the most highly used mailbox in town is back. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Shelley Sandel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.