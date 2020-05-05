Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of April 27 to May 4 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Man injured in shootout with police on I-10 after Wednesday evening pursuit (Thursday)
2. Baytown woman marks 100th birthday (April 27)
3. Baytown firefighters continue to battle fire in Crockett County (Wednesday)
4. GCM volleyball coach takes over Barbers Hill program (Wednesday)
5. Goose Creek CISD to hold virtual graduation ceremonies (Friday)
6. Barbers Hill $277.5 million bond passes by wide margin; Mont Belvieu mayor re-elected (Saturday)
7. Restaurants prep for restricted openings (Thursday)
8. BPD mourns loss of officer (Saturday)
9. County judge ramps up testing; Baytown cases at 74 (Wednesday)
10.Goose Creek honors top seniors in parade (Saturday)
The three most-read articles for the year, based on views, are, “Harris Co. Public Health: 23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Baytown firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18).
