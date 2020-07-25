According to Education Week, as of June 2020, at least 208 schools in 18 states were named after men with Confederate ties, with most of the schools concentrated in seven states. Over the past three months school boards across the country have voted to change the names of at least 39 schools that bore names of Confederate leaders.
In Virginia, Lee’s home state, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam wrote to schools across the state, asking them to change names and mascots linked to the Confederacy. “When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own,” wrote Governor Northam. In Virginia, over a dozen schools named after Confederate figures like Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson are being renamed and at least eight others name changes are under consideration.
I have an alternative to this history-laden monologue. How about we actually teach history instead of destroying it?
