I don’t know anyone who supports President Trump because he’ll “shake things up in Washington,” despite Frank Butcher’s mystical “heard most often” survey. The Trump supporters I know support Trump for his accomplishments, values and agenda. Although I don’t always appreciate Trump’s tone and style (which is what liberals constantly rant about and the only thing the lame stream media covers) Trump’s supporters overlook that because of what he does for Americans.
We appreciate his tax reform, criminal justice reform, immigration enforcement, foreign policy regarding Iran, N. Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan, that Trump holds the EU, Canada, Mexico, the WHO, UN and others accountable, and his efforts to support states fighting the pandemic.
