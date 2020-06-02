Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of May 25 to June 1 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Baytown facing virus challenges head-on (Saturday)
2. Man dies in early morning shooting (Thursday)
3. Mall on hold JCPenney bankruptcy upsets timeline (Thursday)
4. Baytown man charged with murder of brother (Saturday)
5. CCSO crashes swimmer’s party (May 26)
6. Baytown resident puts faith in cancer center after diagnosis (Wednesday)
7. Families of former BH students suing district (Saturday)
8. Porch pirate — Police beat (May 26)
9. Houses of worship start reopening (Thursday)
10. Chambers County floods prompt lawsuit (Saturday)
The three most-read articles for 2020, based on views, are “23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18).
— Michael Pineda
