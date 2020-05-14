A friend recently sent me some truths gleaned from studies that a Franciscan friar, Richard Rohr, did of sacred rituals of different indigenous cultures. Since all of us have had more time to contemplate the world and our place in it, these perhaps have significance given our present situation. The following are my thoughts on his five talking points.
Life is hard. It is true that no one is immune to all the vagaries of life. It is how we handle those difficulties that is important. If we face the fact that life holds imperfections, they are easier to deal with when we encounter them. When the storms come (and they will), we must know that there is One who will hold us tight until they are over.
You are not important. True, we are not important in the grand scheme of the vast universe. But each of us is important to God and to the circle of loved ones that orbit around us. Just as there are many small galaxies, so our tiny personal one is important to those bodies that surround it.
Your life is not about you. I agree that our lives should be gauged by not what we can do for ourselves, but rather the good we can do for others. It should not be a measure of “me,” but how much we have given and not taken. Therein lies the joy.
You are not in control. Boy, isn’t it so! If you think you are, you will be disappointed. I am so glad I don’t have to be in control. Once you realize that, it is such a relief. There is One who knows our every need. To see Him at work and in control is indeed a wonder. He is greater-than-me and His name is God.
You are going to die. I don’t know why more people cannot face this truth. It is as much a part of life as being born. There is such hope for me in knowing that life is not meaningless, but rather a preparation for the life beyond in heaven. We don’t live this incredible, intricate, wondrous life for no reason. How empty that would be. There is a plan and God holds the blueprint and gave us Jesus to show the way.
How freeing all of these are! If we embrace each of them, then the fight is won. It is when we fail to yield to these ideas, then we get in trouble. They give us that “incredible lightness of being” that only comes with the truth that although we are not the center of the universe, we are an integral, vital part of this sacred, God-created whole along with all our fellow human beings.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.