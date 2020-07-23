I recently learned that the GCCISD is considering a name change for Robert E. Lee High School. I grew up in Baytown and graduated from Lee with pride in 1971. As a kid, it never occurred to me that the school’s name was, or should be, the least bit controversial. When I heard complaints about raising the Confederate flag, it was easy to trivialize those complaints as insignificant, coming from only a misguided few. However, in today’s world, if there is any benefit at all to holding on to Confederate memorials, it pales in comparison to the division generated by this antiquated, self-destructive glorification. It is not difficult to imagine the bitterness of African-Americans compelled to send their children to Robert E. Lee High School only because they live in the district.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t settle the question for some, so I ask the undecided to consider the relevant words of Robert E. Lee himself: “I think it wiser,” the retired military leader wrote about a proposed Gettysburg memorial in 1869, “… not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”
