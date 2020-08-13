I grew up in Baytown and had an active role in several non-profit/community based organizations in Baytown. I am also a proud 1963 graduate of George Washington Carver High School, Lee College and the University of Houston at Clear Lake. I was always proud to work with organizations that wanted to improve the lives of Baytown’s senior citizens and young people in the most positive manner.
I support the issue of changing the names of academic institutions in Baytown. I see this as an opportunity to make a positive change that will enhance the whole community and demonstrate progressive thinking. It is inclusive for all citizens of Baytown. Currently, our nation is struggling with this issue and taking actions which have resulted in both positive and negative results. I support efforts that are truly based upon positive change and also attempts to correct past mistakes. This course of action will not be easy but it will be correct. Robert L. Swanagan
