My dad was a man of few words. Therefore, it is surprising he had so many funny expressions that he always said when certain situations arose.
Our family still repeats some of these mots when the occasion calls for them. When he would part ways with someone, he would usually say, “See you when the roses bloom again.” Since roses are such prolific bloomers, it meant he would see you again pretty soon.
When he would leave home and he didn’t want to tell you where he was going, he would say, “I’m going to Gliddon.” I thought it was a mythical place until I saw a sign for the town off I-10 west of Houston.
During my childhood, occasionally he would get caught in the bathroom with no underwear after his bath. Then he would crack the door and yell, “No time for Dub Beatty.” We only had one bathroom for a family of five, so he was stuck until mother would bring him his undies. We think Dub Beatty was a rodeo rider who didn’t make a good ride and when that happened, the announcer yelled “No time for…” What that had to do with lack of underwear, we never knew.
If someone was fussing about something, he liked to tell them, “Just let the rough end drag.” I think it meant to not be so picky or worry about things. We put that on his 90th birthday cake when we had a huge celebration for him. We didn’t realize he also expected a big party for his 91st. Since it was only immediate family, he was a little disappointed. I guess being over 90 deserves going large.
Toward the end of his life, every time we would go down Highway 146 toward Dayton, he would say, “Soon I will take my last ride down 146.” Since he was to be buried in Liberty, he would be headed that direction. He would also say of old age, “I am just marking time.” And of anything he had to replace, he would comment, “This is the last … I will ever have to buy.”
Some of his sayings were not original, as I found out. Almost always, when we would get home from being gone awhile, he would say, “Home again, home again, jiggity jog.” I thought that one was original, but one time when I arrived home with a friend, she said the same thing.
One of my uncles had a wife who didn’t talk much. He was quite windy himself, and when he would finish telling a tale, he would ask her, “Ain’t that right Stazie?” And she would always reply, “That’s right, that’s right.” So, when my Dad wanted an affirmative reply to something, he would say that same thing to my mother, and she would answer, “That’s right, that’s right.” It always invoked a laugh.
He was a good man; dependable and solid. Though not demonstrative in his love, he provided for his family, maintained the household, yard and cars. He was by no means perfect; there are no perfect parents. But he treated my mother well and never raised his hand or voice to her or us. He showed his love by always being there and staying by his family his whole life through. Thank the good Lord for steadfast fathers.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
