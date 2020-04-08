Combing through a stack of old newspapers, I found a Baytown Sun edition, dateline May 20, 1990, saluting the 70th year of Exxon’s Baytown complex.
The first story I read – or rather re-read after 30 years – was Buck Young’s feature on the Community House. Many stories have been written about the recreation center in the shadow of the Baytown Refinery, but I’ve never read a better story on the subject than this one
Buck described general uses of the Community House, including several I never knew about. For example, I didn’t know that a basement under the auditorium stage contained gym equipment – a bonus for those who liked to work out. Also in the basement was a blower system that circulated fresh air into the auditorium before a modern air-conditioning system was installed.
While no stranger to the ping pong tables upstairs, I didn’t realize the second floor had other uses, such as meeting space for company committees and training classes.
Buck also mentioned that boxing matches were held occasionally in the middle of the auditorium. I was one of those kids who played badminton in the auditorium but was not aware of boxing in that vicinity. (Even if I were, I would stick to badminton.)
“Over the years,” Buck wrote, “the names of the many organizations using the Community House changed, as did the names and faces of the individuals going in and out of the heavy oak doors of the building, but each succeeding generation reinforced the idea that the Community House was their social center, not just a building owned and operated by the company.
“For my age group, the Community House meant many things – ping pong tournaments, chess games, birthday parties, school dances, piano recitals, magic shows by Bev Bergeron, reading, watching Tv … or just sitting, talking and drinking nickel Cokes with friends.”
Longtime employee A.E. Archer Jr., whose Exxon roots ran deeply, was featured in an article and photo in the special edition. The son of a refinery electrician, he had a brother, Robert Archer, who worked in the chemical plant and an uncle, I.D. Cowan, in the refinery.
Then 69, Archer had worked for the company since 1941, starting out when Exxon was known as Humble Oil & Refining Co. Following a string of jobs in various departments, he eventually settled permanently in the machinist department.
Archer was born in a company house near the refinery South Gate. The Archer family continued to live at his birthplace five years before relocating to a house outside – but near – the refinery.
In the early 1960s, Exxon dismantled the Community House and the Company Addition, replacing that phase of local history with an oil tank farm.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
