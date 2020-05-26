While I can appreciate the City of Baytown attempting to save money on the North Main project, I have to agree with Councilman Presley and appreciate him raising the questions that he has over the last week.
This project has had major controversy for those of us that live off of North Main and have to use it - especially if trying to get to Alexander Dr. since the Alexander and 146 project closed us from using that roadway. This “repaired” roadway was a better drive prior to the construction. It is very unsettling to know that this project is taking more money that previously projected and it is not a better road.
The construction leaves your vehicle all “white” with the debris that the contractor uses and you literally take your life into your own hands trying to access businesses on N. Main. They close off drives to businesses, making it more difficult for these businesses to make a profit, especially in lieu of this pandemic - like business wasn’t already rough - but then you have a contractor closing down entrances leaving drivers trying to figure out where to enter and exit ... Very dangerous considering this is a main thoroughfare.
I appreciate Councilman Presley raising the questions he has, and wish the rest of council would do the same. If you don’t have to use North Main, I don’t encourage you to drive it just to see what all the fuss is about - you never know what lane will be closed, where to turn, lots of other issues. I am wondering if this contractor has ever done work within Baytown before, because of the way they close lanes - is very confusing.
I suggest the rest of council take Councilman Presley’s lead and start to ask some serious questions about the construction, price and contractor. Rikki Wheeler
Baytown
