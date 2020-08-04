News media are still wasting a lot of air time and newsprint space on an issue about long hair that could have been settled months ago. De’Andre Arnold’s father, David Arnold, advised his son to not trim his long hair locks to comply with the Barber’s Hill ISD dress code which applies to all students. His father is from the small island of Trinidad which is 20 miles off the northern coast of Venezuela, and 2500 miles from the Barber’s Hill ISD. His father’s hair length goes down far below his belt. He claims that his long hair reflects his Trinidad heritage, and that his son should have long hair to reflect his Trinidad heritage.
When this issue surfaced months ago, I spent hours on the internet searching Trinidad heritage articles, and looking at hundreds of pictures of men’s hair styles in Trinidad. I found nothing about long hair heritage in Trinidad. I found no pictures of boys and men from Trinidad having long hair. Almost all have very short hair – almost a burr haircut. The majority of haircuts there include designs on the sides of the scalp where the hair has been shaved to reveal design patterns on the skin.
