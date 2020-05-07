Chambers County sure has opened up a can of worms with their absentee voting push.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in on the issue. He warned county clerks across the state that state election law does not allow the use of mail in ballots due to the virus.
However, many county clerks across the state have ignored his order. Harris County District Clerk Diane Trautman continues to accept and process absentee ballots for the July runoff elections.
Further muddying the waters, a state district judge in Austin has ordered county clerks to distribute mail-in ballots to anyone claiming the virus as a disability.
So, who is in charge? Is it the Attorney General, the district clerk, or the district judge?
The AG is not nearly as powerful as we might think. He does have the power to issue opinions on the interpretation of state law. These interpretations are generally understood to carry the force of law.
Still, any order from the AG can be challenged in state court, and state courts have the power to override or strike down an order, which is why many county clerks continue to honor absentee ballot requests.
Paxton replied that the Austin judge’s ruling only applies only in Austin County, not the other 253 counties across the state, but he is wrong. The judge’s ruling prevails across the state for now.
Paxton appealed the Austin court decision to an intermediate court of appeal. The appeals court could overrule the district judge and side with the AG, but that has not happened yet.
Eventually, the Texas Supreme Court will decide this case. In the interim, expect the political parties to ramp up their vote by mail efforts.
Texas Democrats are already sending absentee ballot request forms to anyone who voted in their March primary election. All you have to do is check the disability box, sign it, and drop in in the mailbox. No stamp required.
I assume similar efforts are underway in the Texas GOP. They can’t really sit around and hope the Supreme Court will side with Paxton, because any votes cast between now and the final ruling will most likely be counted.
No matter how you choose to interpret the disability clause in the Texas Election Code, courts are very, very reluctant to take away or restrict voting rights after the horse has left the barn.
It will be hard for the Supreme Court to say that expanded absentee voting is OK for Chambers County but not for any other county.
Hate to make things even more complicated, but this voting flap could also raise a federal constitutional question. The 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution makes it illegal to discriminate against a voter based on age.
Allowing someone over 65 to get a mail in ballot, no questions asked, while requiring someone under 65 to show up at a polling station amid a pandemic? That could be seen as discriminatory.
Granted, the 26th Amendment was originally written to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, but the U.S. Supreme Court has rarely interpreted the Constitution and its amendments based on original intent.
The right to vote is so fundamental to democracy that you can expect state and federal courts to be deferential to any efforts to expand it.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
