My original plan was to write perhaps an award-winning piece on a recent Baytown Sun Weekly Survey. I thought the survey brought a little levity when we needed it the most because of being homebound and worrying about the coronavirus.
Not to fear, I’ll still offer my salient thoughts on the survey. But first, I must get something off my chest.
Are you as tired as I am of reading about FORMER Prince Harry and Meghan? I could just scream.
Wait, here goes: AAAAAAAAHHH!
I don’t give a rat’s, uh, eyeball about Harry and Meghan. Unfortunately, the press does.
I’m convinced that if a reporter was following the former royal couple and Harry pulled his vehicle (or carriage) over at a filling station to tinkle, The Media would report it.
“Harry stops along Canadian border to wee-wee,” headlines across the world would scream.
And heaven only knows what the girls on “The View” would say.
It’s driving me absolutely nuts. I’ve stopped short of crying my eyes out over this nonsense.
Indeed, I almost bawled like a baby the other day after spotting ANOTHER Harry-Meghan story in a Houston newspaper. What was it about? Well, Harry and Meghan posted “their last message on @SussexRoyal Instagram,” whatever that means.
Boohoo. Who gives a flip?
I DON’T CARE!
I won’t go into further details, but I will report that there was some good news. To wit, President Trump declared that the U.S government, your government, won’t be picking up the tab for THEIR security. Halleluiah!
There, after getting this out of my system, I feel better.
About the Sun Survey, it began by asking, “Which ability would you prefer?”
The choices were:
“Be able to speak all languages.” “Be able to speak to animals.” “Be able to read minds.” “Be able to fly.” “Be able to see the future.”
You were then allowed to pick one.
In case you’re interested, and I’m sure you are, I chose “be able to fly.” But maybe not in the way you think.
In my case, I’m not talking about being able to fly like Superman or Captain Marvel. If so, I’d favor Superman because, after all, he’s really Clark Kent and a fellow newspaperman. We newshounds stick together.
No, in my case, I’d like to be able to fly an airplane. I’ve never been fond of driving long distances. Or short ones, either.
If I could fly my own plane, possibly the size of Air Force One, I’d use it to go to the grocery story, or the bank, or visit kinfolk, or to go to, say, Highlands to do a column.
Of course, in most of these places, with the exception of the grocery store, I might not have a place to land. But I’d find a way.
Now, about speaking all other languages. Forget it. I can barely speak English.
Regarding speaking to animals, my relatives, the Richards and Eriksons, can do that now. Between them, they own roughly 414 animals (estimated), so they don’t need me botching up their conversations.
When it comes to reading minds, I can already do that. I have this innate sense of what people are thinking. Like when I see community leader Pete Alfaro approaching, I know he’s thinking, “Uh-oh, I don’t want to talk to Jimbo today, or in the near future for that matter.”
So I’m content letting people be nice to me, even if they don’t want to.
Finally, I’m just not interested in seeing the future. Whatever happens, happens.
It was interesting to see the final tally. When all votes were in, “Be able to speak all languages” and “Be able to see the future” finished in a statistical tie. “Be able to speak to animals” finished fourth. Sorry, puppy dogs.
I could tell you why “languages” and the “future” won, but I don’t have the space. (Remember, I can read other humanoids’ minds.)
All this said, if you see me being admitted to the insane asylum, you can blame Harry and Meghan.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
