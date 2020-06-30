The annual ABC13 Freedom Over Texas Festival is on, sort of. Due to COVID-19 virus, there will be no outdoor festival along the banks of Buffalo Bayou. This year the event has moved into Jones Hall featuring patriotic music from the Houston Symphony.
Joining the symphony will be Pat Green, Sarah Evans, and a host of local and regional performers. Jones Hall will not be open to the public so you will have to watch it on ABC13.
