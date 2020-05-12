For the first few years after the city’s incorporation in 1919, the Pelly City council meetings were held in the Pelly Branch of the Goose Creek State Bank. The Pelly County Library was also housed in the Director’s Room of the same building located at the southeast corner of today’s W. Main and King Streets. The Cozy Theater was located on the corner across King Street. When Central Baptist Church was incorporated in 1921 they bought the old theater building which was for sale because Charlie Trifon had moved the Cozy to the north side of Main Street. In 1927 the church was planning a new building to be built on the same lot as the existing building but they wound up buying another lot a block south on Jones Street, today called Bowie. In December that year the city of Pelly purchased the lot and building from the church for $1,300 and the deed was filed on April 13, 1928.
The Pelly City Council immediately authorized a bond election for $30,000 to build a city call and the election held that June passed by a vote of 85 to 12. The firm of Curtis and Thomas was chosen to draw up plans and specifications. Architect Corneil G. Curtis had previously designed the Lamar County Courthouse and in 1926, he had moved to Houston where he teamed with architect Arthur Thomas to design the Rusk and Liberty County Courthouses. In 1936 Curtis would design the Chambers County Courthouse, and in 1939 Arthur Thomas would design the Falls County Courthouse which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Charles Freeman was selected as general contractor, Cobb & Green to install plumbing and Cook Electric was awarded the contract for wiring and lighting.
The first city council meeting was held in the new building on April 18, 1929. The auditorium was made available for rent and Central Baptist Church, who had previously occupied the site was allowed to hold Bible class on Sundays at no cost.
From 1937 to 1941 a WPA recreation office and service center was established in the Pelly City Hall. A major construction project at this time was the paving of sidewalks, curbs and gutters on area Streets. Many of these still exist in the community, including the sidewalk at the old City Hall. You can still see “WORKS PROGRESS ADMINISTRATION” stamped in the concrete. Local bands such as the Swing Rascals with Charlie Slagle on banjo provided music for free weekly high school dances which were also sponsored by the WPA. Performers like old-time fiddler Mr. Tomlinson and the guitar duo of Wilburn and Geiger also provided entertainment. Other activities such as dominoes and cake-walks were held. For many years people in the community fondly remembered the service center and the activities held there. Other groups such as The Tri-Cities Garden Club, the Pelly Civic Club, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 94 used the used the auditorium upstairs as its meeting house. The Pelly Volunteer Fire Department had a garage in the back left corner of the building on King Street where the fire engine was kept and they held dances and dinners in the city hall auditorium as fund raisers. The city marshal also had an office and there was a one-cell jail located in the back right corner of the building. The Nu Gulf Cafe had a contract for feeding the prisoners. The Pelly Post Office had been located in the front left corner of the building from the beginning, but in 1941 was moved to the Davis Building across the street.
In November 1943 it was time for a facelift. Pelly City Council allocated $1000 to renovate the building. Included in the upgrade was new paint upstairs and down, new flooring and new finish on the furniture. 1946 brought a new siren for the Pelly Fire Department, installed on a 12-foot derrick atop the City Hall. Fire Chief B. B. Elliot said “that siren is so powerful that we’ll have Goose Creek firemen coming to our drills.”
In 1947 Pelly and Goose Creek finally approved consolidation and a year later there was another vote to approve a new city charter. Upon approval, the City of Pelly officially became the City of Baytown and the old City Hall became the seat of local government for a second time. For the next 20 years the building served as Baytown City Hall and saw the city’s population increase from 20,958 to about 42,500. By 1957, it was recognized that the city had outgrown the old building but it wasn’t until 1965 that a bond election was approved to build a new city hall. Finally, in 1967 the Baytown City Government moved into the new building which still serves the city to this day.
Over the next few years a number of suggestions were put forth on how to use the old building. One of the most popular was as an historical museum. But what the building actually served as was the Texas DPS Driver’s License Bureau from 1968 until 1972. It was vacant for a few years until it opened in 1976 as The Old City Hall Restaurant. In preparation for this role, the building’s interior underwent an extensive remodeling job. It closed within a few years but soon reopened as Dusty’s Fishnet Restaurant from 1980 to 1988. It again stood vacant for several more years.
Today the 90-year-old building serves as the Baytown Family Dentistry office.
If you have pictures of the interior of the building taken before 1967, please contact me.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
