Spring is a time for celebration. The Class of 2020 deserves special recognition for all of the new hurdles placed in their way to crossing the graduation stage. They are also to be commended for the paths they have forged this year.
Never have students completed their assignments 100% online instead of sitting in a room full of peers and lead by a teacher. Never have we had parades to celebrate their achievements instead of honors banquets. Never have we “Adopted A Senior” on Facebook to replace graduation parties.
Yet, all of this is happening thanks to a resilient group of seniors who have found a way to overcome.
Thankfully, the Kiwanis Club of Baytown still were able to award our outstanding seniors from Goose Creek CISD, Barbers Hill ISD and Baytown Christian Academy with scholarships to help them further their education.
The mission of Kiwanis Club International is improving the world one child and one community at a time, and the Kiwanis Club of Baytown is dedicated to improving Baytown and its surrounding communities by supporting the students in our schools. The biggest way that we do this is through our annual scholarships to seniors.
This year, I had the honor of chairing the scholarship committee. Let me tell you, we have some amazing students graduating from our local high schools this year. These teenagers are so resilient and have overcome so many challenges, and they have achieved so much in their lives so far. And the Kiwanis Club of Baytown scholarship winners all have one thing in common: they share the sense of giving back that underlies the Kiwanis mission.
Here are the Kiwanis Club of Baytown scholarship winners: Hector Alvarez (IMPACT), Bryant Arias (REL), Gabriela Hernandez (REL), Jatin Kulkarni (GCM), Reagan Malpass (RSS), Reagan McCawley (BH), Vanessa Mendoza (GCM), Madison Moyer (GCM), Angel Ortega (PHC), Ruth Patino (GCM), Zubaida Rashid (RSS), and Jace Welch (BCA).
So remember when you go to buy apples from your favorite Kiwanian this fall or you sign up for the GOSH tournament, these are the fundraisers that allow the Kiwanis Club of Baytown to provide scholarships, Partners in Education activities with Alamo Elementary, K-Clubs, Key Clubs, and to meet other community needs as they arise. The more apples you buy, the more we are able to do to improve the world one child and one community at a time!
Renea Dillon
Kiwanis Club of Baytown vice president
