In Germany today, public buildings and memorials are named after and dedicated to those who suffered at the hands of the Nazis, not to the Nazis themselves.
I believe it is a slap in the face to have Black students immortalize and celebrate Robert E. Lee, a man who did not believe in the humanity of Black people, who whipped Black people and owned slaves and did not see a right for their citizenship. This is not about erasing Confederate history but the need to erase the immortalization of hatred, bigotry and the instilling of Black inferiority on the predominantly minority school body that occupies Robert E. Lee High School today. Holding on to the Confederate name Robert E. Lee shows that the current student body is undervalued. Asking Black students to chant the school song praising Robert E. Lee, what can be more demoralizing for a young Black athlete, scholar or artist? We should not lift up the names of traitors who fought against American values like equality and tolerance.
