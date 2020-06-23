• My parents moved to Baytown in 1964 and I was raised loving the high school Robert E. Lee. All my neighbors went there. This school was built 1927 and finished 1928. Why take our history away? I’m proud of my school! I live now in Brenham but will always be a Gander at heart! Everyone has pride in their school. Stop this name change and total foolishness.
Mona Giles
Brenham
• I am a graduate of Robert E. Lee, Class of 1954. This school has served the community for many years in a very exemplary manner. Perhaps you can answer my question and that of many Robert E. Lee HS graduates. Wasn’t the high school given a historic landmark designation, thereby negating any move to change its name?
Robert E. Lee has produced many very outstanding graduates. In the Class of ‘54, we support Lee College with scholarships, we are doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, parents, writers, musicians and everyday citizens, and we are proud of our high school name and the role it has played in the community of Baytown As a proud graduate of Robert E. Lee, I vote no to a name change.
Cora P. Brumfield
College Station
