After Anson Jones, the last president of the Republic of Texas died in 1858 his widow Mary and their four children moved here from their farm in Washington, Texas, just west of Navasota. Ashbel Smith was a close family friend, having given the eulogy at her husband’s funeral and helped Mary buy a farm called Headquarters which his brother owned. Headquarters extended from today’s South Main Street west to Goose Creek stream and from the railroad tracks by Lee College south to Hwy 146. Ashbel’s farm called Evergreen bordered Headquarters to the east. Like everybody in this area, Mary was always strapped for cash and over the years sold off parts of her farm. The land south of West Main Street she sold to Thomas Chubb, and the west part of Headquarters between Goose Creek stream and Martin Luther King Street she sold to Thomas Gaillard. She kept the land where Lee High School would later be built. In 1876 she moved to Willis, Texas and right before she left she donated 1-1/2 acres for a public school. She returned to Headquarters on occasion to visit friends and her letters to her son Cromwell who was serving as the Harris County Judge mention many of her neighbors.
In 1879 she sold the remainder of Headquarters to David Wiggins. Ten years later Wiggins sold fifty-nine acres of the farm to Jesse Knowlton and later he deeded most of the rest to his son Thomas Wiggins and his daughters Lucy Pelly and Dollie Hauff. He kept the rest as his homestead and when his wife Annie Isabell died she became the first burial in the family cemetery, known today as Hill of Rest.
Frederick Thomas Pelly was born in London and immigrated to the United States for adventure and for work, as he put it. He joined the US Army where he served for three years with the 4th Cavalry in Walla Walla, Washington. After discharge he came south to New Orleans and then to Houston, driving mule teams that pulled street cars. While in Houston he became friends with the Duke family who lived on Goose Creek and met Lucy Wiggins on one of his visits to their house. He moved to Goose Creek in 1895 and he and Lucy were married in 1898. He farmed and ranched for a living on the farm her father had given her.
When oil was discovered on Tabb’s Bay in 1905 everything changed. A town sprang up on the bay shore consisting of about fifty buildings with another hundred tents used as housing by the oil field workers. By the time a series of well blowouts and fires in 1916 and 1917 forced evacuation of the area there were several thousand residents. People established a community just a bit north of the oil field just out of the blast zone. Another permanent town called Goose Creek had been established two miles north of the oil field in 1916 and lots were being sold and developed. Since there was a new town of Goose Creek and an old town of Goose Creek, the area between them became known as Middle Town.
The boundary line between Old Town and Middle Town was not defined. In 1920 a writer observed that “Middle Town is but a continuation of Old Town to a layman and is just a shade newer, but general architecture is the same.” Thomas Wiggins had died in 1910 and his widow Hettie remarried, subdivided the family’s property, and in 1918 platted it as Middletown Subdivision, located north of today’s W. Main Street between Lee Drive and S. Main. However due to the temporary nature of oil boom towns and the reluctance of people to permanently settle, by 1920 only three lot sales had been filed. M. T. Woods bought the first recorded lot on April 19, 1919.
And the wheels were set in motion for bigger things to come.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
(0) comments
