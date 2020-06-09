Within our culture we have two distinct views of poverty with associated racial overtones. First we have the romanticized country and western music depiction: the heavy drinking, hell raising, hardworking, family loving, Bible believing, no nonsense white kind of poverty, a sign of the resiliency of the people who make America great. This man may even go to prison but redemption is always possible.
Then by contrast we have the black, red, brown, any other color man version- poverty which assigns labels like lazy, stupid, disease ridden, dependent, irreverent, criminally inclined, drug addicted, irredeemable, and therefore worthless. If this man goes to prison, which is quite likely under our legal system, it will never impart any hint of whimsical glory to him. Instead it will merely add one more demeaning label.
I think this pretty well sums up America’s general racial attitude, and the reason why law enforcement has a racial problem. It’s not their fault per se. They are just the product of us being like we always have been.
Rick Crotts
Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.