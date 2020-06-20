The idea for Father’s Day came during a Mother’s Day observance in Spokane, Washington in 1910.
Mrs. Sonora Smart Dodd wished to honor her father’s hard work and sacrifice, as William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran, raised his six children alone following the early death of his wife in childbirth. Dodd intended for the day to pay tribute to the dedication of fathers everywhere. Father’s Day, however, was not so quickly accepted as Mother’s Day. Eventually, in 1972, President Richard Nixon made the day a national celebration.
Being a father is the easiest job in the world to qualify for and one of the toughest to keep. The demands are great, the tasks many and the rewards immeasurable.
There are a variety of requisite roles to be played. You are provider, mentor, doctor, buddy, coach, consoler and confidant.
The perfect need not apply. Those who follow the example you set must be able to see that it’s all right to make mistakes now and then.
The demand for good applicants is acute, the demand to excel is intense. But, if you make the grade, the compensation can make you a wealthy man.
Today’s children are besieged from all directions by the wonders of technology, the messages of music and movies, and the ever-present proddings of peer pressure.
While Mom is just as key in helping a child discern the right thing to do, Dad is looked upon as a moral compass, a beacon of truth and trust in a world that often lies for a profit. And, while raising kids in itself is a never-ending vocation, it is one of the most difficult jobs a man will ever love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.