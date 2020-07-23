Why do some Hispanic people brag about being Spanish, when the Spanish conquistadors raped, plundered, spread disease,and mutilated the native American population unmercifully? No history buff could argue with this. It is our history right or wrong, and should be taught as such, period. If we continue down this path of erasing history, we are doomed to repeat it. Leave Lee High School alone.
Bert Marshall
