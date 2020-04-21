As a member of the Robert E. Lee Class of 1987, I would like to share with you all some memories of my school years. During the course of our years as students, we witnessed several major events. We saw the assassination attempt of President Reagan. We saw the assassination of musical icon John Lennon and the death of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
Hurricane Alicia ravaged Baytown in August right before we started our freshman year of high school. The HIV-AIDS pandemic started in the early 80s but became mainstream by the mid 1980s. During our junior year, we watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into flight. We, along with many other students were watching that particular launch because the first “Teacher in Space” Christa McAuliffe was onboard. The explosion killed her and six other astronauts. The words, “Challenger go at throttle up,” are words we will never forget.
On April 29, 1987, we left REL as usual, not knowing we would never walk back into our school as it was. Around 3 a.m., a three-alarm fire destroyed the main building of the school. We were out of school for three days before relocating to Sterling for half-days. We, as seniors, never walked the halls of REL as students again.
The rest of the school year was overshadowed by the fire. Prom was the next week and the mood was morose, but it did happen. Graduation was exactly a month after the fire. Originally scheduled at Stallworth Stadium, weather forced it to be moved indoors. We were devastated at first, and even more so when there was a possibility of having our graduation in the Sterling auditorium. Fortunately, even though the school itself was cordoned off because of the fire, the REL Auditorium was a separate building. We were, as a senior class, able to gather at REL one last time.
Your lives have seen many tragedies as well; it is hard to know scarcely where to begin. You were born into a post 9/11 world. It was an event that changed things forever. While you were very young, and not in school yet the second space shuttle disaster occurred in 2003. Columbia disintegrated over Texas re-entering the earth’s atmosphere, once again killing seven astronauts. The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, died.
You experienced not one, but two devastating hurricanes during your school careers. Hurricane Ike devastated the area when you were in the first grade and then Hurricane Harvey decimated Baytown your sophomore year. Many of you and your classmates lost everything during that disaster.
What happened in the spring semester of 2020 no one could have seen coming. You left school on Friday, March 6, with all the excitement of spring break. Word then came that school would not resume because of COVID-19. Then the news of prom cancellation came. That was devastating enough. The extensions of school closure kept coming until it was announced school would not reopen for the rest of the year.
Like the REL Class of 1987, you will never have the closure you will need. You will never be able to walk the halls of your school as students again. With that we can relate. Sadly though, you won’t even finish up the school year attending school. You won’t have those final weeks with your friends before you will all go your separate ways after graduation.
However, despite the mood, we still had our prom. You were denied this milestone event. Despite the fact that it was not held outdoors and open for everyone to attend, we still had our graduation. For you, there is a lot of uncertainty. While Goose Creek CISD may have some plans to “honor you in the months ahead,” we don’t know what those plans include. We hope this means a rescheduled graduation and not some meaningless gesture. We hope you will have the chance to gather with your teachers and friends one last time.
We can, on a small degree, empathize on what you are going through. We cannot, however, related to the magnitude of it. Our hearts break for you.
Baytown native and 1987 Robert E. Lee High School graduate James Kingsmill is a teacher at Dayton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.