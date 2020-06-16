Just when we all hoped the worst might be over and all we had to look forward to was a sequel to the Wuhan virus, a disastrous hurricane season, as projected by weather media, when lo and behold, a summer blockbuster produced and directed by George Soros with thousands from the casting offices of Socialist Democrats, Antifa, BLM and other organizations dedicated to the destruction of America with their goal of revolution to produce their version of a socialist utopia!
Aided by several Socialist Democratic governors, mayors and the Leftist media, the rioters, looters and arsonists, cast in the role of protesters, were allowed to run amok with no concern of accountability or punishment.
They used the cruel, evil and unnecessary act of a few cops resulting in the death of a previously unknown black suspect while under arrest for allegedly passing counterfeit bills and resisting arrest. This was enough to stoke the fires of revolution and civil disobedience in several cities and produce what Socialist Democrats hope will negatively influence voters in November.
Just use your God-given common sense when listening to or watching the Leftist media accounts of this incident and the ensuing riots and demonstrations. Do we really want our law enforcement agencies defunded or even eliminated as some Socialist Democratic party leaders have demanded? I won’t accept that and hope you don’t either.
Tom L. Kincaid
Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.