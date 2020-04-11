I live in Crockett Park subdivision west of Barkaloo Road and south of Blue Heron Parkway. It is a small, medium-priced subdivision that is some of the best affordable housing in the area. I am going to start submitting “A Shout Out to a Baytown, Neighborhood Small Business.” The criteria are simple. I will seek out places that have managed to stay in operation during this time of a substantial downturn in Baytown’s economy. A lot of small businesses that provide jobs, support whole families, and provide a higher level of service that is, I believe; will be the new “gold standard.”
Today’s shout out goes to Como en Mexico #1. This is an ice cream shop in the Baker Road Plaza shopping center located across from Ross S. Sterling High School.
I have driven by this establishment on numerous occasions but had never stopped in to sample their snacks and ice cream. About a week ago, I stopped and purchased a cup of “Frozen Yogurt with Dried Fruit.” I was pleasantly surprised by the taste, and quality of this popular offering. On my return visit, I will try something different. Know one thing for sure, it will be ice cream. It is my Achilles heel! But let’s not forget they offer vast array fruit treats, sandwiches, Frito pie, soft drinks, just to name a few. They are less than a mile from numerous subdivisions, apartments, and many thousands of people.
What am I saying? After the health scare is long gone, we will need places to eat, shop, get our vehicles serviced, mail a letter or send flowers to a special someone, support the business in your area. They need you today, you will need them tomorrow. They have a Facebook page.
Pay them a visit. We are in this together.
David C Lee
Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.