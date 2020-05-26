What happened to North Main? You call that a fix? I don’t think so. Driving on that road is like driving on some old rough dirt road. It is a disgrace. A city this big can only patch a road? The road was better to drive on before all this money was spent this mess. Oh well, I guess you get what you pay for and cheap is not always better.
Ruth Weaver
Baytown
