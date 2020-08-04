I understand in today’s political environment the need to cancel/change everything, but it is and always will be American and/or Texan history. He was a great leader in the Mexican-American war as well as a great general for Confederacy. His beliefs opposed slavery, but could not let his state down so decided to turn down leading the Northern Army, after being asked to do so, and put the state of Virginia over his country. I am appalled with this current culture. I mean what else are we going to allow or stand for. General Lee’s home is still the center of the most sacred land in U.S. at Arlington National Cemetery, but Baytown feels so bad about something that happened 150 years ago and must change it. Hell this high school came back from a fire and everything, but now we just can’t have that. I ask that the board stop this now.
David Cochrane
(0) comments
