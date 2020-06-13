They say that there is a silver lining to every cloud, and so it may be with Donald Trump.
Our country is having a long overdue look in the mirror and we have seen some ugly blemishes. Systemic racism is a nasty scar that can’t be covered up no matter how hard we try, and we really haven’t tried all that hard. It’s not just the racists; it’s also good people who have long ignored the problem because it didn’t affect them.
If we had an ordinary well-meaning president, the death of George Floyd would have resulted in local and temporary protests, then some pacifying words would have been spoken, calm would have been restored, and no real change would have happened.
But we don’t have a decent president. We have a divisive, inept president. The anger in the black community was magnified by Trump’s rhetoric pandering to his racist base, and that anger was certainly not assuaged by his threats to use troops to impose “domination.”
Protests went viral. Injustice could no longer be ignored and the majority of the public, people of all colors, embraced the cause of equal justice for all. Now there is hope for real, lasting change.
So thank you, Donald Trump.
Frank Butcher
Lynchburg
