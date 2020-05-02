Actually Troy Whiteneck, the President’s Commission on Voter Integrity was disbanded because the Democratic states wouldn’t release their voter information. There was discrepancies noted on the states that did respond.
Maybe Troy can explain the hundreds of counties in the U.S. that cast more votes than registered voters that always seems to be a democratic majority in those counties.
The five states that do mail-in votes are fairly small and verification is certainly easier then say California, New York, Illinois, Texas or Florida.
I wonder if Troy or any Democrat would take a check from a total stranger for the sale of something valuable without verifying? I think we all know the answer to that question. The states offer free ID’s to anyone requesting them. Seems pretty elementary to me that everyone would want a honest election but apparently it’s only Republicans that believe in one legal person and one legal vote.
As one Obama ex-staffer said “You can’t let a crisis go to waste” and in comes COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.