Heed the lessons of 1918.  

PBS is running a 50-minute mini-documentary on the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic. You can watch it online, or you can download the PBS video app to your TV for streaming. No fee or subscription is required.
If you are a cable TV subscriber, it should be available through your video on demand service.
According to the CDC, the Spanish flu killed about 675,000 Americans, and nearly 200,000 deaths came in just one month, October. Virologists estimate anywhere from 50-100 million deaths worldwide.
Even more troubling, 675,000 deaths meant that tens of millions more were infected or seriously ill. The health care system was so overwhelmed with the living that it could barely concern itself with the dead and dying.
To put that into perspective, the population of the United States in 1918 was 103 million. Today, it is 330 million. The 1918 flu mortality rate translates to 2 million deaths today, a huge number in nation with only 1 million hospital beds.
Even though it was known as the Spanish flu, the outbreak was traced to military bases in America. From there, it spread in troop ships ferrying American soldiers to France.
Roughly 116,000 Americans died in World War I, but less than half of those deaths were combat related. More doughboys perished from the flu than German bullets and shells.
The virus hit Allied and German lines too, infecting and killing tens of thousands. Americans then brought the virus home on overcrowded troop ships. From there, it ran into every corner of the country.
The rapid spread and lethality of the virus stunned the medical community. Many showing symptoms in the morning were dead by sundown. The flu was particularly deadly for young men in their mid 20s, supposedly the fittest and strongest.
The response to the virus varied considerably from city to city. Some local governments took draconian measures to isolate people, while others buried their heads in the sand.
Cities that shut down schools, businesses, and public gatherings had much lower infection rates than cities that did nothing. Social distancing, words that we are already tired of hearing, worked well in the cities that practiced it.
Cities that did not practice social distancing experienced an unprecedented level of death. Mortality rates were so high that there were shortages of coffins, and gravediggers resorted to mass graves for the poor and indigent.
Even though the virus started in the spring of 1918, it waned in the summer, which lulled people into a false sense of complacency. It came roaring back in the fall, and death rates went through the roof.
As terrible as it was, the Spanish flu practically disappeared in 1919. It spread and killed so quickly that it ran out of people to infect.
Some suggest that we should follow the same path with COVID-19. Allow it to run its course and burn itself out quickly, minimizing the disruption to our economy.
That is crazy talk.
This country is not equipped for that scenario. There aren’t enough hospital beds, health care workers, or respirators to cope. Doctors would be forced to use military triage methods, deciding who gets to live and who gets to die.
On top of that, a prolonged and catastrophic outbreak would disrupt our economy just as much, if not more, than this temporary lockdown.
Heed the lessons of 1918.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
