It is with deepest regret that the Baytown Symphony Orchestra has been forced to cancel its final concert that was scheduled for May 2. The Performing Arts Center at Lee College has been closed, owing to the government imposed safety measures. This was done to protect the public’s health and safety and reduce the coronavirus’s spread and impact. So, while we lament the lost opportunity to finish our season, we assure you that “the BSO will be back.”
We are living in the most extraordinary times and facing many uncertainties. However, I wish to emphasize that the BSO will continue planning for our 2020-21 season. We had started preliminary work on our next concert season before the coronavirus pandemic forced us to curtail our board meetings. Like the great majority of workers and students, we, too, are working from home and using email and video teleconferencing.
Our next event is the Spring Gala that was scheduled for May 28. However, we plan to postpone this event to a later date since it is likely restrictions may remain in place. We will issue an update as soon as more information is available. Please visit our web site at www.baytownsymphony.com for more information.
During the summer the BSO will also have a season ticket sales drive. We would like to increase the number of season-pass holders and this will be a great way to help the BSO. Also, our advertising sales for our concert program guide will start mid-summer. We know businesses have experienced unparalleled difficulty this spring and we encourage our supporters to also patronize our advertisers.
In closing, the board of directors, the staff, and the musicians, all truly appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you this fall.
Jeff Hawkins, president
Baytown Symphony Orchestra
