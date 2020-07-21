I am a bicentennial Class of ‘76 graduate. I am proud to be a REL Gander with all of the rich history that surrounds our proud Baytown school. General Robert E. Lee was a good man with strong convictions, high moral values and strength of character. He was hailed as one of our country’s greatest generals.
During the secession crises of late 1860, as a U.S. Army colonel in Texas, Robert E. Lee wrote “If strife and civil war are to take the place of brotherly love and kindness, I shall mourn for my country and for the welfare and progress of mankind.” He only resigned from the Union army after serving for 36 years when his home state of Virginia seceded from the Union, unable to morally go to war against his native state of Virginia. Robert E. Lee married a distant cousin through a traditional family arrangement, an heiress of several plantation properties which was in contrast of his upbringing that lacked the advantages of wealth. While slavery was an unfortunate part of our country’s history and not the sole reason for the Civil War, it cannot be erased. We can only be thankful that it was abolished, learn from the past, and stop dredging up old grudges and prejudices, and move forward.
