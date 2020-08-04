The pandemic and the racial justice issue have introduced a new kind of patriotism, one that is far remove from the ritualistic and essentially dismissive kind that is often demanded. The new patriotism is based entirely on the idea of sacrificing personal interest and desire in favor of the good of others. It involves an expression of selfless concern for my fellows citizens, every last one of them. It does not require conformity rituals and narrow worldviews as the measure of a true American, and it calls for allegiance to nothing but respect for the essential value and fundamental equality of everyone.
Rick Crotts
