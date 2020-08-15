We did it. We broke down and finally bought the Robot Roomba and boy am I glad we did. I was skeptical for the first few years this Roomba came out but we finally broke down and gave in.
It is timed to go off every morning at 9:30 when we leave the house and for the next few hours, the robot goes swirling around our hardwood floors sucking up dirt, sand, and cat hairs from our cat Macaroni. Macaroni is not sure what to think of this spinning machine so she sits up in the furniture and watches it drive across our floors all day.
