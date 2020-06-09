The first known theater in what would become Pelly was the Cozy Theater opened possibly in 1913 by Charlie Trifon. He was born in Russia and with his wife Bessie escaped during the Jewish pogroms in 1906. They immigrated to the United States in 1907 and in 1910 were living in Galveston where he worked as a merchant.
The Cozy may started in the oil field and moved to the lot where Pelly City Hall would later be built, probably in 1917 when the oil field exploded. When Central Baptist Church was chartered in 1921 their first meeting house was in an “old theater.” They later sold the lot to the city of Pelly for the city hall. By 1920 the 200-seat Cozy Theater including the building, seats and projection equipment were owned by R.C. Stephenson when Trifon bought it that January. It had moved to the corner of today’s W. Main and Bayless Streets and was in the first building in Middle Town which originally started out as R.C. Stephenson’s store built about 1917 and is still standing. Before he was elected to the office, the longest-serving City Marshall of Pelly Virgil C. Porter and his wife worked at the Cozy. He was a ticket-taker and she worked at the concession booth. In 1923 or 1924 Charlie moved the Cozy to a new building next door, later adding a second floor to put in a larger screen and balcony. He co-owned it with a man named Cassell when he added brick fireproofing as a result of being cited for safety violations in 1924. Three years later Pelly City Council approved Charlie Trifon’s plans to install an awning in front of the theater and remodel the lobby. At some point the business had been renamed again as the Gulf Theater and when the remodeling was complete in 1927, the theater was renamed once more. Manager E. K. Vollette had a contest to guess the new name of the movie house and it reopened as the Nu Gulf Theater. Besides movies, the theater served as the venue for plays and other activities. In 1930 Charlie leased the Nu Gulf to Howard Brunson who operated it for the next six years. Those old movies were made of a highly flammable material called cellulose nitrate. The film could be ignited with the heat of a cigarette and when it was older could spontaneously ignite at temperatures as low as 120°F. Nitrate film burns rapidly, fueled by its own oxygen, and releases toxic fumes. A fire starting in the building destroyed an entire city block of Pelly in 1936. It was the most spectacular fire in the history of the city and fire teams came from as far away as La Porte to assist. The theater was not rebuilt but a Sum-Tex liquor store later opened on the site.
Charlie had installed electrical equipment for his theater and in January 1920 started the Goose Creek Light Water & Power Company with a franchise for providing utilities to the city of Goose Creek. In November 1921 the company was awarded a ten year contract to erect poles, wiring, and fixtures to provide street lighting for the city of Pelly. By 1923 Trifon’s company was called the Pelly Light & Power Company and lasted until November 1927 when the franchise was taken over by the Houston Lighting & Power Company.
Charlie had a few close calls through the years. When he was working on an oil rig one dark night in 1919 he was hurt when he fell through a platform trying to fire a boiler. And in 1921 he was a passenger in a small plane which had landed at College Station for fuel. After the fueling had completed, the pilot got out to crank the engine and before he could get back in, Charlie bumped the throttle. Luckily the pilot managed to grab a wing strut and kept the plane rolling in circles until the tire shredded and another man was able to cut the engine. Another time he accidently backed into another car, pushing it off the road and rolling it into a ditch. Everybody was all right, other than a few broken bones.
By 1930 Charlie owned a junk shop in Pelly. His shop was declared a fire hazard in 1932 and he was arrested but he beat that charge on a technicality. He and Bessie had four sons and were part of the growing Jewish community in the area listed on the rolls of Congregation K’nesseth Israel but they divorced in 1937 and Charlie moved back to Houston where he died in 1948. Bessie had opened a hamburger and root beer stand near the big oak tree called The Bluebonnet Drive-In in 1933. After the divorce she stayed here and continued running the business which went through a couple of name changes until it closed sometime before 1950.
Bessie became quite a thorn in the side of city officials in the 1950s when she started filling up a drainage ditch on her property. If you remember many years ago there was a large ditch on the south side of Texas Avenue next to Dr. Spear’s dentist office by the big oak tree. Debris, trash, and brush were building up in the ditch causing flooding on Texas Avenue. Bessie didn’t help matters any when she dumped concrete in it. In 1951 city officials needed to open it up for drainage and offered her $250 for an easement. Bessie refused the offer and demanded $25,000 for the property. The city cleaned out the ditch anyway so she sued for $49,900 for trespassing. A few months later she upped the ante to $89,900. The litigation dragged on and Baytown finally made an offer of $1000 in 1959. She died in 1960 without seeing a penny of the settlement, but at least she didn’t give in.
Bessie and Charlie Trifon are buried in separate sections of Houston’s Beth Yeshurun Cemetery.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
