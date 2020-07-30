Please reconsider not changing the name of the school from Robert E. Lee. That has been the name of the school since its been there and there was never a reason to change it until now. If it’s such a problem, why was it named after Lee in the first place? We need to learn from history, and not try to cover it up or hide it. If we keep getting rid of the parts of history that offend someone, then we will never really know truth.
Jacqueline Parra
(0) comments
