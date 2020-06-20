When lawbreakers resist being arrested, they usually have a previous police record or something illegal to hide. Innocent people should have nothing to fear when they are stopped by the police.
Too many people have lost their lives and suffered injuries because when a police officer said stop, they didn’t. What are police to do if a Taser doesn’t stop him from running away? Whenever people cry out “police brutality” without knowing the facts, march, riot and destroy property it is a shame and disgrace to our country.
God said in Exodus 23:2, “you shall not follow a crowd to do evil.” He meant what he said. May God help us to respect the laws of our land, authority and police officers. They are our friends. Let’s not glorify lawbreakers but learn all the facts before we cry police brutality.
Charles H. Kelly
Baytown
