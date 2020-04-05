Learning invaluable lesson: ‘Never give up’On a cloudy day such as this – gray and gloomy – my mood matched the weather. I was an 18-year-old Lee College freshman/Baytown Sun employee, having a pity party. Problem was, nobody came to my party. Most of my close friends from high school were at Baylor, Texas A&M, the University of Texas and Abilene Christian University, plus far-away places like Smith College in Massachusetts and Stephens College in Missouri, while here I was, stuck in boring Baytown. So what to do on a lonely Sunday afternoon? Maybe I should just sit on the couch in the living room, gaze out the window and pout. My mother, always busy around the house, paused momentarily to inquire about my mental state. “What’s the problem?” Thinking she would understand, I told her, and then, in so many words, she not only rejected an invitation to my pity party but also offered this motherly advice: “Snap out of it!” Lacking total recall, I have to paraphrase our Q&A that went something along these lines. “You like working at The Sun, don’t you?” “I love it. It’s something I always wanted to do.” “And isn’t Lee College a fine school? Brand new building, great faculty …” “Yeah, but it’s no University of Texas or Baylor or … “ “Quit comparing. Of course, it’s like no other school of higher learning. In the first place, how many communities were as brave as this area was to establish a college smack in the middle of the Depression? It’s become an outstanding college and moreover, affordable and accessible. You’re lucky to live in a town with a college like ours.” “But it’s too much, working, going to school (boo-hoo). I never have any fun anymore (poor baby). I’m thinking about dropping out of Lee College.” Mother’s reaction to all that whining brought our discussion to an abrupt end. “If you are really thinking of dropping out of Lee College,” she said, “you have another think a’coming.” At the time, neither one of us was familiar with Gander Coach Dan Stallworth’s motto, “A quitter never wins; a winner never quits,” but years later, when I learned about the saying, I told his daughter Lucy that it sounded precisely like my mother. The motto summed up her outlook on life and the way she raised me. I wasn’t dropping out of Lee College. No way. Another story pertaining to my mother’s determination: In high school I started taking piano lessons from Johnny King after Hester Cone, my teacher since I was 7, moved away. I missed Mrs. Cone and didn’t like Mr. King. He didn’t like me either, and told me I had a bad attitude. End of lesson. When I left, my mother was waiting for me in the car. Tearfully, I slid into the passenger seat and announced, “I quit!” No more lessons from Mr. King. Never going back. “Oh, yes you are,” she said. “If there is anything I can’t stand, it’s a quitter.” (I’m pretty sure those were her exact words.) She didn’t say I would have to continue until the end of time, only that I would have to finish the year under Mr. King’s piano instruction. In all fairness, we would have to “give it a go.” Meanwhile, I needed to work on my attitude. I did what my mother said, turned over a new leaf, and remained Mr. King’s student throughout high school. Along the way, we developed a solid friendship and I began to appreciate his background in both classical and popular music. An awesome pianist, he played for the popular orchestra, The Baytonians. And this octogenarian still plays the piano. I continued my studies at Lee College after that first year of self-pity, learned to be content wherever I was and eventually transferred to the University of Houston to earn a bachelor’s degree in English literature. That never would have happened had I taken the easy way out and given up. More than 25 years after retirement, I still write for The Sun and am quite content to do so. As the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchhill frequently counseled during World War II: “Never give up!” Truer words were never spoken, especially now, during a present-day world war against the deadly coronavirus. Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.