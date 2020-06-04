Researching your family tree is a fascinating, but time-consuming task. With the clock ticking very slowly lately, I have been working on photo albums and genealogy of the old family ancestors.
Many people use Ancestry.com, but we have found another source linked to it, but that does not cost anything or ask for all your private information. It is called findagrave.com. You simply put the name or info in for whom you are searching and it will bring them up for you. There is just one stipulation. They have to be dead.
There are many refined search options. In fact, even if you know only a few details, it can be possible to find them. Now, if no volunteer has created a memorial on this site for that person, they will not be there. But I was amazed how many I was able to locate through this great source. Once you sign in, you can even add others that you know about or even edit a memorial that has already been done.
When you find your person, it will show when they died, where they are buried, and sometimes a photo of the headstone or of the person. Then it may or may not list parents, spouse, children, an obituary or if they were cremated. By clicking on to family members listed on that memorial, you can link up to others if they have one.
A person can also have DNA testing done now to learn about their ancestry. But that is not always a good thing. I know someone who did it and found out that the man she always believed to be her father, was not. Although he and the mother have passed away, it caused all kinds of heartache and angst.
She felt betrayed that her mother never told her and was so afraid that her extended family might not want to accept her anymore. Of course, they assured her that she was family and nothing had changed despite the information she had found out. She was digging up bones that maybe should have been left alone.
As more and more families become blended, it is going to be harder to trace family lines. Even years back, on my husband’s maternal side, his grandfather was married twice. His first wife died, and then he married grandmother Lydia who was a widow with five children. There were twelve kids from these three marriages and some had a different last name.
In the past, usually one spouse had to die for the other to remarry. Now, there are so many divorces, that blended families are the norm; maybe with several different blends down the line.
Oh well, I shall keep on digging because a sense of family is important. It shows you who has gone before and gives you a feeling of belonging. There you can find where your particular piece of the puzzle fits.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
