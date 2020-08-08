Schools are places where every student should feel safe and valued, and a place where the best of leaders are held as role models.
It is time we look at rebranding schools that honored Confederate icons. Just like during the 50’s, 60’s and then the 70’s white backlash to Brown vs. Board of Education and the Civil Rights movement after the Supreme Court unanimously strikes down segregation in public schools, that is when a lot of “schools, streets, and parks were named during the era of white’s resistance to equality. Now our efforts must be to remove, rename, change mascots and images in our schools, and communities because America can and must do better. Public schools must examine public facilities emblazoned with the names of Confederate leaders and note in the Goose Creek CISD, Robert E Lee High School, with the school ethnic breakdown: 88 percent minority and 10 percent non Hispanic white.
