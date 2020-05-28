The census is a small chore but the impact can be immense.
The census results determine who gets what share of about $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending. The Texas Demographic Center estimates Baytown’s 2019 population at 81,859; if 10% of the population is missed, the city will miss out on over $81,859,000 over the next 10 years.
So far, a smidge over half of households in Baytown have responded to the 2020 census so far, a response rate far below the national average.
It is vital that Baytown residents step up to be counted.
Completing the census is fast, easy, and safe; most households complete the Census in 5 to 10 minutes. The census will never ask for financial or citizenship information and your information will not be shared with anyone, even other parts of the government.
What’s on the line is a decade’s worth of smarter decisions and federal resources that will be needed more than ever as we recover from the already guaranteed to be devastating, health and economic effects of COVID-19.
The census, which is mandated by the Constitution, has been taken every 10 years since 1790. It went on even as the nation was drifting toward civil war in 1860 and again in 1920, following the three waves of the 1918-19 influenza pandemic that is estimated to have killed at least 50 million worldwide and 675,000 in the United States.
The beauty of today’s census is that not only can you fill out the form and leave it for the postal carrier, you can also complete it online at 2020Census.org or over the phone by calling 844-330-2020 for English and 844-468-2020 for Spanish.
The census takes place every 10 years as required by the Constitution so seats in the House of Representatives can be apportioned to the states according to population. This also comes into play in presidential elections, where each House seat is worth one vote in the Electoral College.
The census is used for other purposes, too. Federal funding to state and local communities, economic development grants, business recruitment, rural broadband investment, health centers, fire departments, Medicaid, highways and a number of other programs depend on accurate counting of people.
Again, if you haven’t responded, please do so. Your state and your community need your cooperation.
— David Bloom
