If an old, locally produced cookbook contains ads, you get more than mere recipes. You get of glimpse of history.
Today, let’s go there, turning pages from the past.
First, take a look at ads in “Cooking Favorites of Goose Creek Chapter 798,” published when Clara Gerbes was worthy matron and Robert Jones, worthy patron, in the mid-1960s.
Remember the Book Stall in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue? Owner/manager Lucile Puderbaugh advertised this tiny but popular business in the Eastern Star cookbook. She sold books for all ages and, for piano students, reserved a counter for music books and sheet music. Lucile greatly influenced my bounty of Christmas presents every year, recommending to my mother what to buy. (For fun, the Nancy Drew mysteries and Beverly Gray series).
Another popular store on downtown Texas Avenue was the Fabric Shop in the 100 block where Woolworth’s formerly did business. Owned and managed by Jim and Edna Boyer, the Fabric Shop had an air of creativity, drawing Baytown’s most talented seamstresses and decorators. Edna even had fashion shows, featuring customers modeling clothes they made. Several models were young girls, showing amazing sewing skills for their age.
One of the downtown businesses simply said “Compliments of Robson Jewelry” in its ad. Longtime customers knew the rest – that it was located in the 200 block for many years and was the “go-to” place for wedding, anniversary, birthday and graduation gifts. Owned by the Robson family, the store was managed by Grace and Norman Hargrave. Robson’s was a Texas Avenue tradition.
An ad for the Palms Motel and Grill on Alexander Drive took up a whole page in the Eastern Star cookbook. The ad showed a photo of the swimming pool and mentioned such motel amenities as air-conditioning, TV and carpeting.
Thad Felton Ford, on West Texas Avenue near the old oak tree, advertised its 24-hour wrecker service and the fact that it repaired all makes of cars. (Salesman Joe Orton – my husband’s uncle – sold us our first car, a black Ford that we once drove all the way to Milwaukee.)
Sears, in its Eastern Star cookbook ad, declared it was Baytown’s most complete department store and “satisfaction guaranteed or our money back.” The store, managed by Vernon Wright, stood in the 700 block of West Texas Ave. (My mother was among the first employees hired when the store opened in 1950.)
The East Harris County Registered Professional Nurses Society cookbook in the early 1960s renewed my memories of the Paul U. Lee Funeral Home with an ad on the back cover. I knew the funeral home phone number well —582-8111 – because every morning I had to call the owner, Zenobia Lee, for obits. She rattled off the info so fast that it was hard to keep up. When I complained, she said she didn’t have time to bring the information to the newsroom. However, when her husband died, I didn’t call. I went straight to her office. She enveloped me in a great big bear hug, cried oceans of tears and said she appreciated the fact that I came to her office for her husband’s obit. It was a turning point, and we became good friends. Zenobia continued to call in the obits but thereafter spoke more slowly. This funeral home, by the way, was the forerunner of Navarre’s.
Texas Avenue stores that advertised in the Nurses Society cookbook included The Style Shoppe. “Style distinction since 1929,” the ad stated. We used to call it the “Neiman Marcus of Baytown.” Harry and Sadye Blum owned the store, but it mainly was managed by their daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Al Melinger. (I knew a customer who had a minor wreck in the 100 block of Texas Avenue because she was window shopping at The Style Shoppe while driving.)
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
