• If a person who is high on illegal drugs acts like a drunk and tries to buy something with counterfeit money, should the store clerk call the police?
• If police observe a person fitting the above description, should police arrest and transport that person to answer questions?
• If a person fitting the above description becomes combative and refuses to obey simple requests from police, could that person’s actions result in an escalating situation?
• If a person obeys simple requests from police, can a negative situation be resolved peacefully?
• Should people of all ages (starting at a very young age) be taught to do the right things, and respect law and order and persons in authority?
• If three or four bad apples are found in a bushel basket, should the bad apples be removed but keep the good apples?
• Should a bad situation be handled locally and peacefully without interference from others?
The simple answer to all the simple questions above is yes.
Jerry L. Jones
Baytown
